A member of the security personnel stands guard at a gantry way at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

SINGAPORE Singapore's first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew remained critically ill, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

The founding father of modern Singapore, Lee, who turned 91 last September, has been in hospital with severe pneumonia since Feb. 5. His son, Lee Hsien Loong, is Singapore's prime minister.

