SINGAPORE, March 22 Singaporeans were transfixed
by news about the health of the country's first prime minister,
Lee Kuan Yew, leaving flowers and tributes at the hospital where
he is being treated, as the government said on Sunday his
condition had weakened further.
The 91-year-old Lee, who is seen as the founding father of
modern Singapore, which he led from 1959 until 1990, has been in
hospital with severe pneumonia since Feb. 5.
Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore's prime minister and Lee Kuan
Yew's son, joined well-wishers at the Singapore General Hospital
on Sunday in the corner designated for people to leave flowers
and cards.
"There were many cards, flowers and other gifts," the prime
minister wrote on his Facebook page. "Glad I had a chance to
meet and thank well-wishers for their support."
The previous day, he visited the community club in his
father's constituency of Tanjong Pagar and wrote a message on a
large banner of goodwill notes left by residents. It read, "Dear
Papa, Hope you get better!"
Others have taken to social media to express admiration and
gratitude in an outpouring of emotion rare in the city state.
Lee Kuan Yew, one of the predominant figures of modern Asian
politics, is widely credited with transforming Singapore from a
British colonial outpost into a financial powerhouse with one of
the highest per capita incomes in the world.
"In a broader picture, coming from the United States, and
seeing what Singapore has meant to South-East Asia and the U.S.,
he's built something quite substantial," said 56-year-old David
Epstein, an American working in Singapore, who went to the
hospital with his family.
"Can't predict what the future is, but I think it is
important to pay tribute to that contribution."
(Reporting by Rujun Shen and Nur-Azna Sanusi; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)