SINGAPORE Feb 29 Total bank lending in
Singapore rose 0.4 percent in January from December, central
bank data showed on Wednesday.
Bank lending in the city-state was S$422.1 billion ($337.06
billion) last month, up from S$420.4 billion in December. Bank
lending rose 28 percent in January from a year earlier.
Housing loans to consumers rose to S$132.7 billion in
January from S$131.1 billion in December.
Singapore banks have seen strong loan growth in recent
months, helped by market share gains in areas such as trade
finance as European banks reduce their emerging markets
exposure.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.2523 Singapore dollars)
