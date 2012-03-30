SINGAPORE, March 30 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1 percent in February from January, central bank data showed on Friday.

Bank lending in the city-state was S$426.4 billion ($338.59 billion)last month, up from S$422.1 billion in January. Bank lending rose 28 percent in February from a year earlier.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$133.8 billion in February from S$132.7 billion in January.

Singapore banks have seen strong loan growth in recent months, helped by market share gains in areas such as trade finance as European banks reduce their emerging markets exposure.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2593 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)