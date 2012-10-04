SINGAPORE Oct 4 Singapore will allow companies
to issue different classes of shares, its Finance Ministry said,
a move that may in time help its stock exchange win new
listings.
"Companies will be allowed to issue non-voting shares and
shares carrying multiple votes if their articles allow it and
subject to certain safeguards," the Ministry of Finance said in
a statement on Wednesday.
"This will give companies greater flexibility in raising
capital, and meet different investor preferences."
There are, however, regulatory requirements to meet before
the new rules come into force for listed companies.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Tharman
Shanmugaratnam said in a subsequent speech that a dual-class
structure for listed companies is still being considered by
regulators including the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
"The Singapore Exchange, in consultation with MAS, is
studying whether listed companies should be allowed to issue
non-voting shares and shares with multiple votes, if so what
safeguards should apply," he said.
British soccer team Manchester United chose to list
its shares in New York in August after initially considering the
Singapore Exchange.
Difficulties in obtaining approval for its dual-class share
offer in Singapore was cited as a major reason for the change in
listing venue.
Singapore's Ministry of Finance said that the changes to its
Companies Act were aimed at maintaining the city state's
competitiveness as a business hub, as well as to reduce the
regulatory burden on companies, and improve corporate
governance.
Other changes include provisions that will exempt more small
and medium-sized companies from performing audits, and lower
their cost of compliance.