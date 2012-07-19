* Tighter rules aimed at attracting larger companies
* Move comes as stock offerings tumble 74 pct in H1 2012
By Kevin Lim and Rachel Armstrong
SINGAPORE, July 19 Singapore Exchange Ltd
is toughening its listing rules in the wake of a
series of accounting scandals at small Chinese firms, hoping
stronger corporate governance will attract more large companies
to the city state.
Recent scandals at companies such as KXD Digital
Entertainment have dealt a blow to the reputation of
SGX-listed companies, coming as stock sales -- including intial
public offerings (IPOs) -- have tumbled due to turmoil in global
markets.
The SGX, whose year has been marked by the delay of an up to
$3 billion listing by Formula One motor racing and the loss of
football club Manchester United's IPO to New York, said the
tighter rules would make it more attractive for larger firms to
go public in Singapore.
Although the exchange doesn't generate a lot of revenue from
new listing fees, bigger offerings would prop up daily trading
volumes, where it gets the bulk of its income.
"Obviously, if you list more bigger companies, it will trade
more and that will tend to attract other large companies as a
place of listing," said Kenneth Ng, an analyst at CIMB in
Singapore.
Despite the loss of the high-profile Manchester United
listing, SGX Chief Executive Magnus Bocker said there were no
plans to make listing rules more flexible to accommodate sports
teams or football clubs.
The English Premier League powerhouse is expected to raise
$300 million in New York this month, where it will be allowed to
have a dual-class structure of shares.
"There is no way we will compromise the integrity of our
market for any brand," Bocker told a press conference. "We have
lost listings because of that."
ISSUANCE TUMBLES
Stock sales in Asia ex-Japan, including IPOs and follow-on
deals, tumbled 30.4 percent in the first half of 2012 from a
year earlier to $77.9 billion, with IPO volumes down 62 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
But issuance in Singapore had a much steeper decline, down
74 percent to $4.7 billion in the first half of the year from
about $18 billion in the same period of 2011.
Singpore benefited in 2011 from Hutchison Port Holdings
Trust's $5.5 billion IPO, the region's biggest IPO of
the year.
Under the new rules, to take effect on August 10, companies
looking to list must have a market capitalisation of at least
S$150 million ($119.2 million), have made a profit in their last
financial year and have an operating track record that stretches
back at least three years.
Firms with a shorter operating track record must have a
market capitalisation of at least S$300 million, while those
with market capital below S$150 million should have made a
pre-tax profit of at least S$30 million in the last financial
year.
The exchange also said it was planning to increase the
proportion of shares made available to retail investors in
initial public offerings.
China's KXD has applied to be wound up after announcing in
January this year that it was being investigated by the
Singapore police for offences under the Securities and Futures
Act.
In another case, China Sky Chemical Fibre Company
is being investigated by Singapore regulators and police. The
company announced in April that its auditors had resigned.
($1 = 1.2586 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting and writing by Elzio Barreto in Hong
Kong; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)