SINGAPORE Feb 25 Singapore plans to build a
second terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG), as it aims to
create a regional trading hub for the fuel, Prime Minister Lee
Hsien Loong said on Tuesday.
The city-state - located strategically on the main shipping
route between Europe and Asia - started commercial operations of
its first LNG terminal in May last year with an initial capacity
of 3.5 million tonnes per year (tpy).
A new storage tank that increases the capacity to 6 million
tpy was officially opened on Tuesday. The terminal's capacity
will be increased to 9 million tpy in 2017, while another 6
million tpy can be added at the site, Lee said at the opening.
"But that is the limit because of land constraints, hence we
will also build a second LNG terminal," he said, adding that
potential sites in eastern Singapore are being studied.
The new terminal will also support industrial sites and
power plants, the prime minister said.
Singapore aims to position itself as an LNG trading hub for
Asia as it is located between producers such as Indonesia,
Malaysia and Australia, and countries with growing demand such
as China, India and Thailand.
Several global players, such as GDF Suez, BP
and Statoil, have already set up LNG trading desks in
the city-state over the last several years.
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Pravin Char)