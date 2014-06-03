SINGAPORE, June 3 Singapore officially started
its first power plant that fully operates on liquefied natural
gas (LNG) on Tuesday, said the head of the company that owns the
facility, as the city state tries to curb its reliance on piped
natural gas.
"Traditionally, we only rely on piped natural gas coming
from our neighbours, Malaysia and Indonesia ... whereas LNG is
international so you can source it from every part of the
world," said Yu Tat Ming, CEO of PacificLight Power.
Located on Jurong Island, the S$1.2 billion (US$955 million)
plant adds to a slew of projects planned to boost Singapore's
profile as an LNG trading hub.
Singapore earlier this year announced plans to build a
second LNG receiving terminal, in addition to a first terminal
with a capacity of 9 million tonnes per year (tpy) by 2017.
The 800-megawatt facility, which is about 6 percent of the
total installed capacity in Singapore, will be the largest
consumer of LNG in the state.
PLP currently supplies electricity to industrial users only,
and its imports make up around 25 percent of BG Group's
2.6-2.7 million tpy contracted supply to the LNG terminal, Yu
said.
The Britain-based company is currently the sole aggregator
of LNG in Singapore.
Singapore's electricity demand is expected to grow by about
2-4 percent annually over the next few years, according to a
spokesperson from the Energy Market Authority (EMA).
There are currently no plans to add any other completely
LNG-fuelled power plants, EMA said.
PLP is a 30-70 joint venture between Petronas Power Sdn Bhd
and FPM Power Holdings Ltd. MGen and First Pacific Co Ltd
own FPM.
(Reporting by Jane Xie; Editing by Joseph Radford)