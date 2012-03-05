* Piped gas supply from Indonesia, Malaysia to come under
pressure
* LNG terminal can handle up to 15 million tonnes per year
* Second terminal considered under long-term plans
SINGAPORE, Mar 5 Singapore's new liquefied
natural gas (LNG) terminal will be able to handle sufficient
imports of the fuel to cover all of the country's power needs,
even if piped gas supply contracts with Malaysia and Indonesia
are not renewed, a top energy regulator said on Monday.
Singapore depends on natural gas for around 80 percent of
its power generation needs, with the bulk sourced from Indonesia
and Malaysia under long-term contracts.
"Supply will come under pressure because of growing domestic
gas demand in Malaysia and Indonesia. What we will do is ensure
sufficient capacity to import LNG to meet all of our gas
demand," Chee Hong Tat, chief executive of Singapore's Energy
Market Authority, told an industry conference.
Singapore officials have previously said the new terminal
was designed to supplement piped gas. Chee declined to say when
the piped gas contracts end.
Indonesia and Malaysia were the second and third largest LNG
exporters last year, but the two, facing dwindling output from
ageing fields and rising demand from power plants, are looking
at imports to meet demand in some areas.
Singapore currently buys almost 7 million tonnes per year
(tpy) of piped gas from its two neighbours, Chee said.
The LNG terminal, which comes into operation in the first
quarter of next year with two storage tanks, will be able to
handle 6 million tpy of gas imports by early 2014 when a third
tank is added. The facility can accommodate up to 7 tanks with a
total capacity of 15 million tpy.
Chee also said that the government is considering building a
second LNG import facility in the longer term, but did not
elaborate.
Singapore plans to use the new terminal on Jurong Island to
facilitate gas trading and bunkering if spare capacity remains
after meeting the country's energy needs.
"How much LNG we need to meet domestic demand will determine
how much we can support ancillary services like storage, trading
and bunkering," said Chee.
Britain's BG Group has filled orders for almost 90
percent of its exclusive 3 million tpy franchise to import LNG
through the terminal, less than three years into its 20-year
deal.
The government is studying its options for procuring
additional volumes of the super-cooled gas after BG fulfills its
3 million tpy franchise and will seek feedback from the industry
later this month, Chee said.
