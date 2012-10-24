* Fourth tank expected to be online by 2016-2017
* Six mln tonne facility on track for 2013
* Expansion with fifth tank possible
SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Singapore plans to build a
fourth storage tank for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal
by 2016-17, taking the total storage capacity to 9 million
tonnes per annum, S. Iswaran, Second Minister for Trade and
Industry told a conference on Wednesday.
The first two tanks of the terminal with a total capacity of
3.5 million tonnes are expected to come online by the second
quarter of 2013, while the third tank will be ready by the end
of the year, he told the Gas Asia Summit in Singapore.
The three tanks will have a total capacity of 6 million
tonnes per annum, Iswaran said. The facility is designed to
allow for up to six tanks.
Singapore LNG will focus on front end engineering and design
for the S$500 million ($410 million) fourth tank in the next six
to 12 months and is not ruling out the possibility of a fifth
tank or second terminal, Iswaran said.
Singapore power companies have already agreed to purchase
2.7 million tonnes per year from Singapore LNG.
Singapore has been trying to position itself as an LNG
trading hub for Asia as it is located in between producers such
as Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia, and countries with growing
demand such as China and India.
Several global players have already set up LNG trading desks
in the city-state in the last four years.
Britain's BG Group is the marketer of the LNG
imported to the terminal.
($1 = 1.2257 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Additional reporting by Ramya
Venugopal and Rebekah Kebede in PERTH; Editing by Ed Davies)