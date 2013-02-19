SINGAPORE Feb 19 Singapore and Malaysia said on
Tuesday they have agreed to build a high-speed rail link between
the wealthy city-state and Kuala Lumpur, part of growing
economic ties between the Southeast Asian neighbours.
"This is a strategic development that will dramatically
improve the connectivity between Malaysia and Singapore. It will
usher in a new era of strong growth, prosperity and
opportunities for both countries," the two governments said in a
joint statement.
New customs, immigration and quarantine facilities at Puteri
Harbour in the Malaysia's Iskandar economic zone will likely be
set up this year, said the statement issued after a meeting
between Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his
Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak.
The target to complete the rail link is 2020, Lee said. The
two prime ministers have tasked a joint ministerial committee to
look into the details of the rail link, the statement said.
The two leaders will also officiate joint venture projects
involving state investors Temasek Holdings and Khazanah
Nasional Bhd in Singapore and Iskandar, just across a
narrow strip of water from the city-state.
Temasek and Khazanah agreed in 2011 jointly to develop
"wellness" projects in Iskandar that they believe will be worth
around 3 billion ringgit when completed.
Singapore companies dominate the firms setting up factories
in Iskandar after being initially lukewarm. Interest picked up
only after the two countries signed a broad agreement in 2010 to
address longstanding issues.
A number of Singapore residents have already bought homes in
Iskandar, including Templeton fund manager Mark Mobius, who has
a bungalow for weekend getaways.
Singapore government-linked firm Ascendas, whose projects
include the Singapore Science Park and the International Tech
Park in Bangalore, said in October it will help build a $1.2
billion industrial park in Iskandar.
($1 = 3.0940 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O'Callaghan)