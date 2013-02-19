* Leaders target 2020 for line to boost travel
SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Singapore and Malaysia moved
to strengthen growing economic ties on Tuesday with plans to
build a high-speed rail link by 2020 that will cut travel time
between the wealthy city-state and Kuala Lumpur to 90 minutes.
The neighbouring Southeast Asian countries also said they
would look for ways to intensify cooperation in developing the
Iskandar Malaysia economic zone that's across a narrow strip of
water from Singapore.
The rail link announcement, after a meeting between the
prime ministers of the two nations, reflects improved relations
in recent years. Singapore was once part of Malaysia but they
separated acrimoniously in 1965, clouding diplomatic and
economic dealings for decades.
The high-speed train "is a strategic development that will
dramatically improve the connectivity between Malaysia and
Singapore," the two governments said in a joint statement.
"It will facilitate seamless travel between Kuala Lumpur and
Singapore, enhance business linkages and bring the people of
Malaysia and Singapore closer together," they said. "Ultimately,
this project will give both countries greater stake in each
other's prosperity and success," it added.
No cost estimate was given for the rail link, which will be
built by private companies with strong support from the two
governments. The official statement said a committee of
ministers from both countries will look into the details.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak conceded the 2020
target was ambitious but said it was one both countries were
working towards.
It now takes around four hours to drive from Singapore to
Kuala Lumpur, which are about 300 km (186 miles) apart. A flight
takes around 50 minutes but travellers must spend time checking
in and out of airports, as well as taking a one-hour bus ride
from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to the city centre.
TECHNOLOGICALLY POSSIBLE
The rail agreement was a "major breakthrough," said Chua Hak
Bin, Southeast Asian economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
But he noted the potential for bureaucratic delays when such
mega-projects are undertaken.
"It's technologically possible. We've seen how fast China
builds these things," Chua said. "It makes a lot of sense. There
is a huge amount of business, trade and investment between the
countries. There are also a large number of Malaysians working
in Singapore."
A new customs, immigration and quarantine facilities at
Puteri Harbour in Malaysia's Iskandar zone will likely be set up
this year, the two governments said.
Iskandar, three times the size of Singapore, has seen a
surge in investment from the city-state after the two
governments signed a broad agreement in 2010 to address
longstanding issues.
In October, Singapore government-linked firm Ascendas, whose
projects include the Singapore Science Park and the
International Tech Park in Bangalore, said it will help build a
$1.2 billion industrial park in Iskandar.
Also on Tuesday, Najib and Singapore Prime Minister Lee
Hsien Loong were officiating at joint venture projects involving
their sovereign investors Khazanah Nasional Bhd and
Temasek Holdings in Singapore and Iskandar.
The two leaders will also be at the unveiling of a project
by Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd in Iskandar, the first
in the zone by Southeast Asia's biggest developer.
($1 = 3.0940 Malaysian ringgit)
