* Dry weather forecast to continue into March
* Concern about palm oil production
* Singapore ramps up supply of recycled water
* Malaysian cabinet to decide on calling an emergency
By Laura Philomin and Stuart Grudgings
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 Singapore and
Malaysia are grappling with some of the driest weather they have
ever seen, forcing the tiny city-state to ramp up supplies of
recycled water while its neighbour rations reserves amid
disruptions to farming and fisheries.
Singapore, which experiences tropical downpours on most
days, suffered its longest dry spell on record between Jan. 13
and Feb. 8 and has had little rain since.
Shares in Hyflux Ltd, which operates desalination
and water recycling operations in Singapore, have risen 3.5 pct
over the past month.
In peninsular Malaysia, 15 areas have not had rainfall in
more than 20 days, with some of them dry for more than a month,
according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department. The dry
weather is expected to run for another two weeks.
The Indonesian province of Riau has also been hit, with
parts of the region wreathed in smog, usually caused by farmers
setting fires to illegally clear land. Poor visibility has
disrupted flights to and from the airport in Pekanbaru.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was due to discuss the
drought at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that would decide
whether to declare a national emergency, according to state news
agency Bernama.
On Wednesday, media said the Malaysian state of Selangor had
won approval from the federal government to take over four water
firms, with the dry spell forcing an end to a five-year feud
over control of water resources.
The state will pay the firms, which include builder Gamuda
and water services company Puncak Niaga,
9.65 billion ringgit ($2.94 billion) to their owners in
compensation.
While some dry weather is expected at this time of year, the
abnormal lack of rain is raising concern about the pace of
climate change.
"The concern is that these uncommon weather events may be
happening more frequently sooner rather than later," said
National University of Singapore researcher Winston Chow.
PALM OIL PRICES HIT
Malaysia is the world's second-largest producer of palm oil
and planters say dry weather lasting more than two months can
hurt yields six months to two years down the line, affecting
output and fuelling benchmark Kuala Lumpur prices.
Concern the weather will hurt production has helped push up
palm oil prices about 8 percent in February, setting the market
on track for its biggest monthly gain in four months.
The lack of rain is also believed to have caused extensive
damage to the rice crop.
In Singapore, the dry weather is being blamed in part for
the death of fish stocks at several offshore farms. About 160
tonnes of fish have died in recent weeks because of a lack of
oxygen in the water.
The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department said it had got
more than 7,000 calls about forest and bush fires nationwide
since early February, five times more than usual.
Selangor, Malaysia's richest and most industrialized state,
began limited water rationing on Tuesday as levels in its dams
plunged to critical lows.
"We pledge that every consumer will receive water, but it
will be rationed to ensure supply every two days," Bernama
quoted state chief minister Abdul Khalid Ibrahim as saying.
"In a week, consumers will receive water for four days."
The state of Negeri Sembilan, near Kuala Lumpur, declared a
"state of crisis" over the water shortage last week.
In Singapore, the Public Utilities Board has boosted the
supply of recycled water, known as NEWater, and desalinated
supplies, to keep up reservoir levels.
Singapore's national security concerns mean it has developed
into one of the world leaders in water technology as it tries to
cut reliance on imported supplies from Malaysia.
About 55 percent of Singapore's water is now desalinated or
recycled, in line with an aim to be self-sufficient by 2061,
when a 1962 agreement to buy 250 million gallons per day from
Malaysia ends, according to the board.
The deal lets Singapore buy the Malaysian water at 0.03
ringgit ($0.01) per 1,000 gallons, and sell back treated water
for 0.50 ringgit per 1,000 gallons.
Some experts say while Singapore is coping well with the dry
spell, it needs to diversify its water supplies further.
"The expectation of the large increase of NEWater and
desalination water may not be practical due to their much higher
cost than imported water and catchment water," said Pat Yeh,
assistant professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental
Engineering at National University of Singapore.
Johor, the Malaysian state that borders Singapore, has been
urging an early re-negotiation of the water deal, saying it is
too advantageous to the city-state.
"The talks should begin immediately," Hasni Mohammad,
chairman of a public works panel, told Bernama in a recent
interview. "We have long been in a losing position."
(Additional reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Writing by Rachel
Armstrong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Robert Birsel)