* Singapore management buyouts at $10.9 bln this yr vs $3
bln in 2011
* Beaten-down valuations, cheap financing spur buyouts
* Consumer-related, cyclical firms attractive
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Bosses of Singapore-listed
companies are taking their firms private to take advantage of
beaten-down prices and cheap financing, more than trebling
management buyout deals in the island-state to $10.9 billion
compared with the whole of 2011.
Among Southeast Asian countries, Singapore is seeing the
sharpest increase in management buyouts due to the presence of
large shareholders with deep wallets in a number of companies,
such as coal miner Sakari Resources Ltd. Malaysia is a
distant No.2 with just $579 million of deals so far this year.
The strong balance sheets of Singapore corporates and the
island's reputation for maintaining a stable operating
environment also helped boost management buyout deals in the
country from $3 billion last year, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Some stakeholders are taking companies private in the hopes
of re-listing them at a higher price after a round of
restructuring, bankers say.
The number of deals in Singapore has risen to 13 so far this
year, compared with 11 for 2011, according to the Thomson
Reuters data.
One of the more prominent deals was PTT Pcl's
buyout offer of nearly $1 billion for Sakari Resources announced
in August. The Thai energy producer, which owned almost half of
the coal miner, swooped in with the offer just two months after
Sakari's shares slumped to a three-year low.
"Some of the smaller companies are not trading very well in
terms of valuation. The owners behind those see an arbitrage
opportunity," said Alvin Lim, managing director at HSBC's
Southeast Asia advisory business.
Many midcaps are also finding it hard to justify the cost of
maintaining a listing due to poor trading volumes.
"In some instances of less well-followed companies, there is
a case for taking the company off the market given the high cost
of being listed," said Soek Ching Kum, head of Southeast Asia
equity research at Credit Suisse Private Banking.
Spurred by the deals, the FTSE Mid Cap Index has
jumped 26 percent this year, outperforming the benchmark Straits
Times Index's 15 percent gain.
CONSUMER AND CYCLICALS
Aside from energy-related plays, the focus has also turned
to the food and beverage segment following what was effectively
a $6.4 billion buyout of Singapore-listed Asia Pacific Breweries
Ltd by Heineken NV last month.
"There will be companies from the Western world trying to
look at them to find growth or to privatise them to get a bigger
proportion into their earnings," said brokerage CIMB's head of
Singapore research Kenneth Ng, who expects to see more buyouts
of consumer-related firms.
Although Asian consumer companies do not come cheap, many
European companies, faced with tepid growth in their home
markets, are willing to pay for strong Asian brands to leverage
on their large sales and distribution networks.
In August, Japanese food and beverage firm Suntory Holdings
Ltd, the majority shareholder of Cerebos Pacific Ltd
, made a S$2 billion ($1.6 billion) offer to buy out
minority shareholders of the maker of Brand's Essence of
Chicken.
Analysts also list instant beverage makers Viz Branz Ltd
and Super Group Ltd as possible buyout
targets because of their reach in Southeast Asia's consumer
markets.
On Monday, Viz Branz's second-largest shareholder Ben Chng
sold about 16 percent of his stake to a consumer goods firm,
with some analysts saying this could be a prelude to a buyout.
Shares in Viz Branz, which sells instant coffee brands like
Gold Roast, are trading on a price-to-earnings multiple of 14.6
and Super Group at 18.8 times versus the industry average of
27.6, brokerage DMG & Partners said.
Medical devices maker Biosensors International Group Ltd
, whose shares have declined about 17 percent this year
on worries about falling sale prices, is also seen by analysts
as a management buyout candidate.
It is 21 percent owned by Shandong Weigao Group Medical
Polymer Co Ltd.
Some beaten-down commodity-related cyclical stocks also look
ripe for buyouts.
Palm oil processor Mewah International Inc, whose
shares have plunged 60 percent below its IPO price of S$1.10 two
years ago, could be a likely candidate, CIMB said. The company's
executives control nearly 87 percent.
"There will be industry sectors where valuations may fall
and therefore it is easier to get hold of oil fields, gas
fields, coal mines or palm oil plantations cheaper by buying the
companies than by buying the actual mines or fields," said Choe
Tse Wei, head of the strategic advisory group at DBS Group
Holdings Ltd.
However, with a slender pipeline of initial public
offerings, more de-listings could hurt Singapore, shrinking its
overall market value and lowering its weighting on indices.
"Singapore's market to start with, doesn't have the breadth
or depth of the bigger North Asian markets, so that's a negative
development if we see more companies taken off," Credit Suisse's
Kum said.
($1 = 1.2267 Singapore dollars)
(Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Ryan Woo)