SINGAPORE Feb 14 Shares of precision engineering firm Amtek Engineering Ltd fell as much as 4 percent after the Singapore company reported worse-than-expected quarterly earnings.

By 0328 GMT, Amtek shares were down 3.3 percent at S$0.735 with around one million shares traded, versus an average daily volume of 3.1 million over the last five sessions.

Amtek Engineering said its net profit for October-December tumbled 39 percent to $8 million from a year ago, due to lower sales of its mass storage products as a result of supply chain disruptions caused by floods in Thailand.

The company's core profit for the quarter was 22 percent below CIMB's estimates, and the brokerage cut its fiscal 2012-2014 earnings per share estimate by 6-10 percent.

CIMB said it expects further upside for Amtek's shares to happen only in 2013, when it sees earnings growth. However, Amtek is likely to continue generating good cash flows this year, CIMB said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)