SINGAPORE Feb 14 Shares of precision
engineering firm Amtek Engineering Ltd fell as much as
4 percent after the Singapore company reported
worse-than-expected quarterly earnings.
By 0328 GMT, Amtek shares were down 3.3 percent at S$0.735
with around one million shares traded, versus an average daily
volume of 3.1 million over the last five sessions.
Amtek Engineering said its net profit for October-December
tumbled 39 percent to $8 million from a year ago, due to lower
sales of its mass storage products as a result of supply chain
disruptions caused by floods in Thailand.
The company's core profit for the quarter was 22 percent
below CIMB's estimates, and the brokerage cut its fiscal
2012-2014 earnings per share estimate by 6-10 percent.
CIMB said it expects further upside for Amtek's shares to
happen only in 2013, when it sees earnings growth. However,
Amtek is likely to continue generating good cash flows this
year, CIMB said.
