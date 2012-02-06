SINGAPORE Feb 6 Shares of Artivision Technologies Ltd, a Singapore firm specialising in online video advertising, surged as much as 9.1 percent after it said its technology may be incorporated into a software kit being developed by Intel Corp.

By 0102 GMT, Artivision shares were up 6.1 percent at S$0.35.

Under a memorandum of understanding, Artivision unit ArtiMedia Pte Ltd said it will incorporate its front-end in-video advertising platform and back-end advertisement serving technology into an Intel software development kit that uses the U.S. semiconductor giant's "Wi-Fi Direct" technology. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)