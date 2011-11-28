US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
SINGAPORE Nov 28 DBS Vickers has downgraded Singapore's Ascott Residence Trust, which owns serviced apartments in Europe and Asia, to hold from buy and cut its target price to S$1.13 from S$1.34.
STATEMENT:
DBS said it expects Ascott Residence Trust to be affected by the worsening European debt crisis, as the region accounts for about 42 percent of its asset value.
A weaker business travel outlook, and its higher-than-average debt-to-equity gearing ratio of about 42 percent, is also expected to weigh on its shares.
Ascott Residence Trust's recent acquisition of a 60 percent stake in a Japan serviced apartment, Citadines Shinjuku Tokyo, would also have minimal impact on its overall earnings.
At 0716 GMT, shares of Ascott Residence Trust were 0.5 percent lower at S$0.985. Its shares have fallen 16 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Cerelia Lim)
