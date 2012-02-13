SINGAPORE Feb 13 CIMB Research has upgraded Singapore's shipbuilding firm ASL Marine Holdings Ltd to outperform from trading buy and lifted its target price to S$0.72 from S$0.61.

By 0121 GMT, shares of ASL Marine were 0.9 percent higher at S$0.565, and have climbed 11 percent so far this year.

STATEMENT:

ASL said its second quarter net profit fell 24 percent to S$7.6 million from a year ago, weighed by a decline in revenue from shipbuilding and ship repair businesses.

However, CIMB Research said it expects ASL to see stronger earnings in the second half of the year, led by higher contributions from ship repair.

ASL's latest contract win worth S$54 million brings its total orders so far this year to S$338 million, which is the highest among shipbuilders in Batam, Indonesia, CIMB said.

It also said the company is trading at 0.6 times its 2012 price-to-book value, a steep discount to its peers. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)