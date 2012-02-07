SINGAPORE Feb 7 Shares of Singapore's Aztech Group Ltd fell as much as 10.3 percent on Tuesday after the electronics, materials supply and marine logistics firm said it will record a loss for its fourth quarter, compared with a profit a year earlier.

By 0106 GMT, Aztech shares were down 10.3 percent at S$0.105 on volume of 418,000 shares, 3.2 times the average daily volume traded in the last 30 days.

Aztech said in a stock market filing late on Monday that despite an increase in revenue, it will record a loss for the three months ended Dec 31, 2011, due to lower margin arising from a stronger U.S. dollar and higher fuel cost. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)