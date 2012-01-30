SINGAPORE Jan 30 Kim Eng Research upgraded its rating on Bionsensors International to buy from hold and raised its price target to S$1.80 from S$1.49.

By 0305 GMT, the shares were down 0.6 percent at S$1.58.

STATEMENT:

The brokerage said the company's majority shareholder, Shandong Weigao, was taking on a more active role and believes that it would use Biosensors to seek offshore M&As "to circumvent the tedious domestic regulatory approval process it would otherwise be subject to".

Kim Eng said Biosensors sees itself "morphing from a sing-product company to become a medical device playform" through M&A.

Kim Eng said it believes China's State Food and Drug Administration's long-overdue approval for the company's drug-eluting stent, BioMatrix, should be imminent this year, thus presenting greater growth potential.

The brokerage said it believes the "two emerging trends would help sharpen the company's growth prospects". (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)