SINGAPORE Feb 6 CIMB began coverage of Singapore drug stent maker Biosensors International with an outperform rating and set a price target of S$1.98.

By 0219 GMT, Biosensors shares were up 0.3 percent at S$1.68.

STATEMENT:

CIMB said Biosensors is a rising star in the intrusive medical device market and the company has rapidly emerged as a global leader in coronary stents.

Biosensors now owns 25 percent of the drug-eluting stent market in China, CIMB said, adding that the approval for the sale of the company's flagship BioMatrix would swell this number, potentially making it the biggest player in China.

Flagging global sales of drug-eluting stents are also likely to pick up as second-generation stents have demonstrated superior safety and efficacy, CIMB said.

Drug-eluting stents have a medicated coating to help prevent the reclogging of arteries after the stents are inserted in angioplasty procedures.

"Biosensors is in a sweet spot to ride potentially explosive growth in their demand," CIMB said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)