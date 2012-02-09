SINGAPORE Feb 9 CIMB Research upgraded CapitaLand Ltd to outperform from neutral and raised its price target for the company to S$3.34 from S$2.85.

By 0235 GMT, CapitaLand shares were up 2.1 percent at S$2.91. The company's shares fell more than 40 percent last year.

STATEMENT:

CIMB said the company's valuation discounts remained wider than its peers with a 36 percent discount to its restated net asset value (RNAV).

The company's bigger capitalised peers such as City Developments Ltd and Keppel Land Ltd are trading at a 5 percent premium to RNAV and a 24 percent discount to RNAV respectively, CIMB said.

"On a 12-month basis, CapitaLand has lagged the broader market by 14 percent. We see more legs for the stock in this rally," the brokerage said, adding recovery in rental yields for CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, a CapitaLand subsidiary, will provide the company more upside.

CIMB said good newsflow from China like "signs of loosening credit" and reportedly lower mortgage rates would benefit CapitaLand as over 45 percent of CapitaMalls Asia's gross asset value comes from China. (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)