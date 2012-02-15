US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
SINGAPORE Feb 15 HSBC downgraded Singapore property developer CapitaLand Ltd to neutral from overweight but raised its target price to S$3.05 from S$2.70.
CapitaLand said on Tuesday its net profit for the three months ended December fell 20 percent to S$476.6 million ($376 million), hurt by lower earnings from developments and smaller portfolio gains.
HSBC said the developer's earnings came in below its expectations, and CapitaLand's investments were likely to take a backseat as the operating environment remained uncertain.
Shares of CapitaLand were 0.7 percent higher at S$2.92 in early trade. ($1 = 1.2663 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.