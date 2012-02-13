BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
SINGAPORE Feb 13 OCBC Investment Research has raised its target price for Singapore's shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia Ltd to S$1.79 from S$1.48 and maintained its buy rating.
CapitaMalls' shares have surged 31 percent so far this year and closed at S$1.48 on Friday.
STATEMENT:
CapitaMalls said on Friday its fourth quarter net profit rose 43 percent to S$205.4 million, in line with OCBC's expectations.
The brokerage said it forecast CapitaMalls' recurring profit to jump 84 percent in 2012 to S$221 million, as more of its shopping malls begin operations.
"We also expect China's loosening monetary policy stance to limit the downside for CapitaMalls' Chinese exposure," OCBC said in a report. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole-time director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: