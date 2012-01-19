Singapore Jan 19 Citi upgraded Singapore's shopping mall owner CapitaMall Trust to buy from neutral and reduced its price target to S$1.95 from S$2.00.

By 0230 GMT, CapitalMall Trust shares were flat at S$1.745. The shares have fallen about 14 percent last year.

STATEMENT:

Citi said CapitalMall Trust shares now offered an attractive estimated yield of nearly six percent, making its valuation look attractive, after its shares fell 10 percent since last September.

Citi, however, cut its price target to reflect the mall owner's fourth-quarter results. It said overall occupancy fell to 94.8 percent as of December 31, down from 96 percent in the previous quarter, primarily due to asset enhancement works at some of its properties.

Other current asset enhancement works are on track and CMT expects to inject about S$15.6 million at Clarke Quay for works with an expected return on investment of 13 percent, Citi said. (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)