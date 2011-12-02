SINGAPORE Dec 2 CIMB Research kept its
outperform rating on Singapore's CDL Hospitality Trusts
but cut its target price to S$1.75 from S$1.81.
STATEMENT:
CIMB has cut its estimates for CDL Hospitality's revenue per
average room (revpar) to reflect lower visitor growth and hotel
occupancy, as well as flat room rates for fiscal 2012.
However, the brokerage still remains positive on the trust.
"We deem the local tourism scene different from what it was
during the last crisis, with more positives than before," it
said, adding that Singapore's plan to add more tourist
attractions will continue to draw visitors.
Furthermore, Singapore's tourism is more dependent on the
region's economic growth, thus CIMB expects visitor arrivals and
revpar to hold up even as Western economies slow.
At 0118 GMT, shares of CDL Hospitality were 0.34 percent
lower at S$1.46, and have lost nearly 30 percent since the start
of the year.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)