BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
SINGAPORE Nov 14 Shares of China Minzhong Food Corp, a Singapore-listed Chinese vegetable producer and processor, rose as much as 4.3 percent on Monday after the company reported a 78 percent increase in first-quarter net profit.
At 0107 GMT, China Minzhong shares were trading at S$0.965, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 1.5 percent higher.
China Minzhong posted net profit of 93.1 million yuan ($14.7 million) for the July-September period, up from 52.4 million yuan a year earlier, helped by higher sales volume and an increase in overall gross profit margin. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
Jun 14 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2017/18. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----