SINGAPORE Nov 14 Shares of China Minzhong Food Corp, a Singapore-listed Chinese vegetable producer and processor, rose as much as 4.3 percent on Monday after the company reported a 78 percent increase in first-quarter net profit.

At 0107 GMT, China Minzhong shares were trading at S$0.965, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 1.5 percent higher.

China Minzhong posted net profit of 93.1 million yuan ($14.7 million) for the July-September period, up from 52.4 million yuan a year earlier, helped by higher sales volume and an increase in overall gross profit margin. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)