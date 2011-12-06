SINGAPORE Dec 6 Shares of Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd rose as much as 2 percent to a four-month high on Tuesday, after it said it will increase its basic taxi fares in response to increasing demand in the city-state.

At 0110 GMT, shares of ComfortDelGro were 1.4 percent higher at S$1.44, outperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index's 0.5 percent fall.

The flagdown fares will go up between 20-70 Singapore cents while the fares on per meter basis will go up by as much as nearly 6 percent, according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)