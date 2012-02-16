SINGAPORE Feb 16 Shares of Singapore's Creative Technology Ltd jumped as much as 45 percent after the company launched a new technology platform targeting the booming tablet computer market in China.

By 0344 GMT on Thursday, Creative shares were up 38 percent at S$3.33 after surging to their highest since April. More than 820,000 shares were traded, nearly 34 times the average full-day volume traded over the past 30 days.

Creative launched its HanZpad platform with Chinese characteristics in Beijing on Wednesday to break into the country's tablet computer market, especially the education sector.

"People may be putting hope into this new technology, and the stock has also been beaten down very badly," said a local trader. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)