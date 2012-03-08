(Repeats to more subscribers)
SINGAPORE, March 8 OCBC Investment
Research cut its price target for Singapore's oil and gas
services firm Ezion Holdings Ltd to S$1.05 from S$1.18
while maintaining its buy rating on the company.
By 0102 GMT, the company's shares gained 1.7 percent to
S$0.885 after having risen 31.8 percent since the start of the
year.
STATEMENT:
OCBC said Ezion's $65.7 million four-year charter contract
to provide a liftboat to a Chinese state-linked power generation
enterprise will contribute $9.4 million in net profit per year.
The brokerage said because the vessel would be built in a
Chinese yard, "there would be varying degrees of execution risk"
as Chinese yards have little track record in building liftboats.
"Should there be a delay in delivery, the compensation
obtained from the yard may or may not be sufficient to cover
Ezion's penalty towards the customer of the charter contract,"
OCBC said.
OCBC added it tweaked its earning per share estimates for
Ezion to account for the new contract and the recent placement
of new shares, reducing its fair value estimates for the
company.
($1=S$1.25)
(Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)