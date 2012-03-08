(Repeats to more subscribers)

SINGAPORE, March 8 OCBC Investment Research cut its price target for Singapore's oil and gas services firm Ezion Holdings Ltd to S$1.05 from S$1.18 while maintaining its buy rating on the company.

By 0102 GMT, the company's shares gained 1.7 percent to S$0.885 after having risen 31.8 percent since the start of the year.

STATEMENT:

OCBC said Ezion's $65.7 million four-year charter contract to provide a liftboat to a Chinese state-linked power generation enterprise will contribute $9.4 million in net profit per year.

The brokerage said because the vessel would be built in a Chinese yard, "there would be varying degrees of execution risk" as Chinese yards have little track record in building liftboats.

"Should there be a delay in delivery, the compensation obtained from the yard may or may not be sufficient to cover Ezion's penalty towards the customer of the charter contract," OCBC said.

OCBC added it tweaked its earning per share estimates for Ezion to account for the new contract and the recent placement of new shares, reducing its fair value estimates for the company. ($1=S$1.25) (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)