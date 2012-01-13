SINGAPORE Jan 13 Shares of Singapore oil and gas services firm, Ezra Holdings Ltd, rose as much as 3.2 percent on Friday after the company reported $120 million in contract wins and its first-quarter results.

At 0128 GMT, Ezra shares were up 2.6 percent at S$0.975 on a volume of 4.7 million shares, 1.5 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

Ezra said on Thursday it had secured two contracts worth up to $120 million, bringing the company's order backlog to a record of around $1.6 billion.

Separately, for its first quarter ended November, Ezra said its revenue jumped 138 percent from a year earlier to $180.5 million, though net profit was flat at $13.3 million.

Gross profit margin fell to 19 percent from 34 percent a year earlier due to Ezra's change in sales mix, resulting from the AMC Group's revenue contribution to the subsea services division.

The firm also reported tax expenses of $2.9 million in its first quarter, mainly due to withholding tax expense incurred by vessels operating in overseas waters.

OCBC Investment Research said in a report that Ezra's subsea division has been building up its orderbook in the past half a year. Compared to an orderbook worth more than $300 million as at July 14, 2011, the figure has grown to more than $800 million currently, OCBC said.

But Ezra's net gearing remained at about 1.0 times and this may rise to around 1.3 times in subsequent quarters, OCBC said, adding that Ezra may tap the debt markets for funds this year to avoid dilution on the part of equity holders.

"We take into account the group's short-term debt, capital expenditure plans and an out-of-the-money convertible bond and estimate it would need to prepare at least $460 million for these purposes," OCBC said.

OCBC maintained its buy rating and S$1.36 target price on Ezra stock. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill)