BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
SINGAPORE Feb 13 CIMB Research upgraded Singapore oil and gas services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd to outperform from underperform and raised its target price to S$1.40 from S$0.87.
By 0243 GMT, shares of Ezra were 0.85 percent higher at S$1.18, after surging more than 40 percent so far this year.
STATEMENT:
CIMB expects the order book for Ezra's subsea business to exceed $1 billion by the fiscal second quarter ending February, and raised its estimates for order wins this year to $800 million from $600 million previously.
The brokerage raised its earnings per share estimates for Ezra by 1-7 percent for fiscal 2012-2014, to account for higher subsea order wins.
With a brighter outlook, CIMB now expects Ezra's subsea division to see a turnaround and achieve a net profit of about $8 million this fiscal year versus a net loss in the first quarter. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
