SINGAPORE Dec 9 DBS Vickers has downgraded Singapore's fashion retailer F J Benjamin Holdings Ltd to hold from buy and cut its target price to S$0.33 from S$0.48.

As a mid- to high-end fashion and apparel distributor and retailer, DBS Vickers said it expects F J Benjamin's earnings to be sensitive to changes in consumer demand, which may be affected by the worsening economic outlook.

"Consumer sentiment is expected to weaken, hence we are turning cautious on F J Benjamin's mid-term outlook," said DBS in a report.

The brokerage also reduced its earnings estimates for the firm in fiscal 2012 by 11 percent and by 12 percent in 2013, it said.

At 0312 GMT, shares of F J Benjamin were 1.8 percent higher at S$0.285, and have fallen about 33 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)