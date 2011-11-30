SINGAPORE Nov 30 Shares of
Singapore-listed rubber firm GMG Global Ltd fell as
much as 10 percent on Wednesday to a 17-month low, hit by the
recent fall in rubber prices and a worsening global economic
outlook, traders said.
At 0229 GMT, shares of GMG Global were 8.5 percent lower at
S$0.129 with more than 8 million shares changing hands.
The most active rubber contract on the Shanghai futures
exchange for May delivery has fallen about 28 percent
since the beginning of September and by nearly 9 percent in the
last month alone.
"Rubber prices have fallen quite a lot due to worries of
another recession and this made investors more negative towards
the outlook of GMG Global as the company's earnings are very
much dependent on rubber prices," said a local trader.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)