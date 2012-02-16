SINGAPORE Feb 16 Shares of Singapore's Hi-P International rose as much as 6.5 percent after brokerage DBS Vickers upgraded the stock, citing increased market share and an expected earnings recovery this year.

By 0234 GMT, shares in Hi-P, a supplier of electronic parts for companies including Apple and Blackberry maker Research In Motion, were up 5.2 percent at S$0.81, the highest since August. Trading volume of more than 1.25 million shares was 2.3 times the average full-day volume traded over the last 30 days.

DBS Vickers upgraded the stock to buy from fully valued and raised its target price to S$0.95 from S$0.43.

"Despite weak outlook at RIM, strong iPhone/iPad demand and new product launches should continue to benefit Hi-P. In fact Hi-P is gaining market share in this segment. A new wireless customer is also expected to start contributing this year," DBS Vickers said in a note.

It said Hi-P's recovery is expected to gather momentum towards the second half of the year, when the ramp-up of new products tends to take place.

DBS Vickers said with net cash of S$201 million ($159 million) at the end of the third quarter of 2011, Hi-P can comfortably maintain a 40 percent dividend payout, translating to a yield of 3-5 percent. ($1 = 1.2623 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)