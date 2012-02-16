SINGAPORE Feb 16 Shares of Singapore's
Hi-P International rose as much as 6.5 percent after
brokerage DBS Vickers upgraded the stock, citing increased
market share and an expected earnings recovery this year.
By 0234 GMT, shares in Hi-P, a supplier of electronic parts
for companies including Apple and Blackberry maker
Research In Motion, were up 5.2 percent at S$0.81, the
highest since August. Trading volume of more than 1.25 million
shares was 2.3 times the average full-day volume traded over the
last 30 days.
DBS Vickers upgraded the stock to buy from fully valued and
raised its target price to S$0.95 from S$0.43.
"Despite weak outlook at RIM, strong iPhone/iPad demand and
new product launches should continue to benefit Hi-P. In fact
Hi-P is gaining market share in this segment. A new wireless
customer is also expected to start contributing this year," DBS
Vickers said in a note.
It said Hi-P's recovery is expected to gather momentum
towards the second half of the year, when the ramp-up of new
products tends to take place.
DBS Vickers said with net cash of S$201 million ($159
million) at the end of the third quarter of 2011, Hi-P can
comfortably maintain a 40 percent dividend payout, translating
to a yield of 3-5 percent.
($1 = 1.2623 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)