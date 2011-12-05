Japan's Nikkei steadies as impact of U.S. tech slide eases
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed earlier modest losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the shock from a slide in U.S. technology shares began to ease.
SINGAPORE Dec 5 Shares of Singapore semiconductor equipment maker UMS Holdings Ltd rose as much as 8.6 percent on Monday, after it announced plans to buy two manufacturing companies for S$28 million ($21.8 million) in total, traders said.
At 0135 GMT, shares of UMS were 5.7 percent higher at S$0.37 with over 3.8 million shares changing hands. This was 1.3 times its average daily volume over the last five session.
"This is likely positive for UMS over the longer run, as the companies they're acquiring will allow it to expand its capabilities and services to customers," said a local dealer.
Integrated Manufacturing Technologies Pte Ltd and Integrated Manufacturing Technologies Inc, the two firms that UMS will acquire, manufacture gas delivery systems.
UMS said in a statement it expects the acquisitions to increase earnings. ($1 = 1.2829 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)
June 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0144 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.970 109.92 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.383 1.3839 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.181 30.176 -0.02 Korean won 1129.500 1127.3 -0.19