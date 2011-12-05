SINGAPORE Dec 5 Shares of Singapore semiconductor equipment maker UMS Holdings Ltd rose as much as 8.6 percent on Monday, after it announced plans to buy two manufacturing companies for S$28 million ($21.8 million) in total, traders said.

At 0135 GMT, shares of UMS were 5.7 percent higher at S$0.37 with over 3.8 million shares changing hands. This was 1.3 times its average daily volume over the last five session.

"This is likely positive for UMS over the longer run, as the companies they're acquiring will allow it to expand its capabilities and services to customers," said a local dealer.

Integrated Manufacturing Technologies Pte Ltd and Integrated Manufacturing Technologies Inc, the two firms that UMS will acquire, manufacture gas delivery systems.

UMS said in a statement it expects the acquisitions to increase earnings. ($1 = 1.2829 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)