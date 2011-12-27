SINGAPORE Dec 27 Shares of
Singapore-listed Chinese vegetable producer China Minzhong
surged as much as 7 percent on Tuesday after the
company said it had opened its new processing facilities in
China and it saw no slowdown in demand for vegetables.
At 0156 GMT, China Minzhong shares were up 5.6 percent at
S$0.755, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index
which was 0.2 percent lower.
"This announcement reinforced our view that their earnings
are still expected to be strong in the next 2-3 years," said
Eric Ong, an analyst at Singapore brokerage Kim Eng.
"One of the key drivers would be the expanded capacity, and
vegetables are after all one of the key food staples, so we
don't see a big slowdown in the overall demand," he added.
China Minzhong said on Tuesday it had opened a new
industrial park in China, which has around three times the
company's current processing capacity and is slated to reach
full utilization within the next three years.
The firm also said it sees no slowdown in demand for
vegetables so far despite the Europe debt crisis and the global
economic uncertainty, and expects its export order book to be
higher in 2012 fiscal year compared with 2011 fiscal year.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)