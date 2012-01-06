SINGAPORE Jan 6 Shares of Singapore container shipping company Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) fell as much as 2.9 percent on Friday due to renewed concerns about high fuel costs, which may hurt the firm's profit margin, and potentially weakening freight rates.

At 0411 GMT, NOL shares were down 2.5 percent at S$1.165, underperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 0.2 percent lower.

OCBC Investment Research said in a report that near record-high bunker fuel prices are likely to depress NOL's profitability.

While Asia-Europe and transpacific freight rates had recently increased as liners added surcharges to these trade lines, OCBC noted that this may not be sustainable due to the weak demand and oversupply in the container shipping sector.

The rates for intra-Asia, which is NOL's biggest and fastest growing trade area by volume, have also largely remained flat, OCBC added.

It maintained its sell rating and target price of S$1.02 on NOL stock. (Reporting by Mark Tay)