SINGAPORE Jan 18 Shares of Broadway Industrial Group Ltd, surged as much as 11 percent as traders cited consolidation talk in the sector after recent declines.

By 0207 GMT, shares in the precision moulding manufacturer were up 9.6 percent at S$0.285 with 13.1 million shares traded, nearly 11 times its average daily volume traded over the last five sessions.

Last week, Apple Inc, a company notorious for keeping its supply chain a secret, released a list of its major suppliers. Broadway was included in the list.

Some analysts also cited consolidated talk in the local technology sector.

"There's speculation that we may see some consolidation or privatisation in the small mid-cap tech sector, as many of them look undervalued after their share prices have fallen quite a lot recently," said Edison Chen, an analyst at DMG & Partners.

As of Tuesday's close, Broadway Industrial's shares had plunged about 21 percent since December 1.

Meiban Group Ltd halted trading in its shares on Wednesday pending the release of an announcement, but traders were not immediately clear what it was regarding.

Chen expects a recovery in technology companies in the second half of the year, after the sector's earnings were hit by floods in Thailand and slower demand from Europe.

Shares of smaller rival, Sunningdale Tech Ltd,, which makes precision moulds and plastic products, jumped as much as 6.3 percent in strong volume. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)