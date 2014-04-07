SINGAPORE, April 7 Singapore shares fell at the
start of the week, echoing broader Asian markets despite
encouraging U.S. jobs data on Friday that showed a recovery in
the world's largest economy.
The benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.5 percent
to 3,196, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was down 0.4 percent.
Noble Group Ltd was the worst performer on the
index, edging down 3.5 percent at to S$1.235, shedding some of
the gains it posted last week. Last Wednesday China's biggest
grain trader COFCO Corp said it plans to buy a majority stake in
the Singapore-listed commodities firm's agribusiness for an
initial $1.5 billion.
Among small caps, shares of Annica Holdings Ltd
plunged 40 percent to an all-time low of 0.009 after the company
said late Friday it was the subject of a probe by Singapore's
Commercial Affairs Department for possible trading
irregularities.
The company is the latest in a series of penny stock firms
that saw their share prices plummet after being investigated by
the CAD on possible breaches of the Securities and Futures Act.
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)