SINGAPORE, April 9 Shares in Golden
Agri-Resources outperformed a flat Singapore stock
market and jumped to a 3-1/2 week high while telecom stocks
eased.
Golden Agri rose as much as 4.2 percent to S$0.61, the
highest since March 13. More than 92 million shares were traded,
two times their 30-day average trading volume.
The benchmark Straits Times Index edged up 0.1
percent to 3,208.2 while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan gained 0.8 percent.
Telecom stocks weighed on the index, with shares in Singtel
shedding 1 percent and Starhub down 0.5
percent. In a sector report, Maybank Kim Eng said lower handset
subsidies for some popular models could see telecom margins
benefit. It, however, retained its "neutral" rating on the
sector.
Among gainers that stood out, shares of small cap JES
International Holdings Ltd surged 26.4 percent after
the company said it was acquiring a 51 percent stake in an
African forestry company.
