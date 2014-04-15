SINGAPORE, April 15 Shares of CapitaMalls Asia
surged as much as 22 percent to its highest in more
than a year on Tuesday after CapitaLand Ltd offered to
buy out minority shareholders in the shopping mall operator.
CapitaMalls shares hit as high as S$2.21, just short of the
offer of S$2.22 per share from CapitaLand - Southeast Asia's
biggest property developer. The gain pushed up the benchmark
Straits Time Index to its highest in nearly 7 months.
Nearly 115 million CapitaMalls shares were traded, more than
11 times its average full-day volume over the past 30 days.
CapitaLand shares jumped more than 5 percent.
Maybank Kim Eng maintained its "Buy" rating on the
CapitaMalls shares, with a target price of S$3.85.
"If the privatization is successfully executed, it would be
one of CapitaLand's most astute acquisitions, allowing it to
leverage on CapitaMalls' retail expertise while keeping it as a
key earnings driver," the brokerage said.
The Straits Times Index rose 1 percent to 3.248 - highest
since Sept. 20 and outperforming a flat Asian market
.
Among other gainers, shares of Hotel Properties Ltd
surged to a near 11-month high after a consortium that
includes Singapore tycoon Ong Beng Seng and Wheelock Properties
(Singapore) Ltd offered to buy Hotel Properties for
S$3.50 per share.
Hotel Properties shares advanced as much as 13 percent to
its highest since May 20. Shares of Wheelock property gained 5.4
to reach an 8-month high of S$1.84.
($1 = 1.2522 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)