SINGAPORE Nov 30 Shares of
Singapore-listed shipbuilder STX OSV Holdings Ltd rose
as much as 4 percent on Wednesday to a one-month high after the
company said it secured a contract worth 1.2 billion Norwegian
crowns ($205.15 million) for the construction of a research
vessel.
At 0145 GMT, shares of STX OSV were 3.1 percent higher at
S$1.16 with about 4 million shares changing hands.
"The new order is a positive surprise," said DMG & Partners
in a report, adding that it now expects STX OSV's order wins so
far this year to be more than 7.4 billion Norwegian crowns,
boosted by the latest contract.
DMG also raised its fiscal 2011 earnings-per-share estimate
for STX OSV by 7 percent, and increased its share-price target
to S$1.20 from S$1.14. It kept its neutral rating on the stock.
