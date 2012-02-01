SINGAPORE Feb 1 Shares of Singapore-listed rubber firm GMG Global Ltd surged as much as 12 percent after Standard Chartered said its stock price underperformance relative to rubber prices was unjustified.

By 0215 GMT on Wednesday, GMG shares were up 9.4 percent at S$0.151 with nearly 155 million shares traded. This was 2.3 times its average full-day volume traded over the last five sessions.

Rubber prices have risen 27 percent from their lows in mid-November, but GMG's shares fell 16 percent, Standard Chartered said in a report.

"We see this divergence in performance as unjustified given historically high correlation of its share price and earnings to rubber prices," the brokerage said, adding that the divergence represented a buying opportunity.

Standard Chartered said investors had over-reacted to GMG's rights issue in October, which has weighed on its shares. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)