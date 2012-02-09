SINGAPORE Feb 9 Singapore's property developer Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd (OUE) rose as much as 3.4 percent to a five-month high after brokerage CIMB upgraded its target price, citing a recent underperformance.

By 0240 GMT on Thursday, OUE shares were up at S$2.42 in a flat broader market. Nearly 6.0 million shares are traded versus its average daily volume of 3.4 million shares over the last five sessions.

"Despite concerns on new office take-up, recurring earnings from its completed portfolio is expected to balloon in 2012," CIMB said in a report.

The brokerage raised OUE's target price to S$2.76 from S$2.45 and retained an outperform rating on OUE.

Investors' concerns over large office vacancies at its DBS Towers in 2013 after DBS Bank moves out, have already been priced in, CIMB said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)