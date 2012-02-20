SINGAPORE Feb 20 CIMB Research upgraded Singapore-listed commodity trading firm Noble Group Ltd to neutral from underperform and raised its target price to S$1.43 from S$0.99.

By 0336 GMT, shares of Noble were little changed at S$1.495, and have gained about 32 percent since the start of the year.

STATEMENT:

CIMB said it has upgraded Noble, as improving leading economic indicators suggest global economies have averted a recession.

The brokerage expects Noble to return to profitability in the fourth quarter, and estimates the company will report a net profit of $82.6 million.

However, CIMB cautioned that Noble's share price rally has run ahead of its fundamentals and said investors should wait for a pullback before buying its shares. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)