BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
SINGAPORE Feb 27 Shares of Singapore-listed construction and engineering firm UE E&C Ltd surged as much as 22 percent to a record high after it posted strong earnings and said it would pay an attractive dividend.
By 0211 GMT on Monday, shares of UE E&C were 16.7 percent higher at S$0.525 with over five million shares changing hands. This was 15.6 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.
UE E&C said its net profit last year more than doubled to S$64.5 million, and it will pay a final dividend of 6 Singapore cents a share, implying a yield of 13 percent over its last traded price of S$0.45 on Friday.
"With the payout, the dividend yield looks very attractive, and that is probably driving its share price today," said a local dealer.
UE E&C's strong set of results was mainly due to an unexpected surge in its revenue and net profit in the fourth quarter, OCBC said in a commentary. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)
