SINGAPORE Feb 28 Shares of
Singapore-listed palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
dropped as much as 4 percent to a one-month low after
it posted a fall in its fourth-quarter net profit, prompting
some brokerages to downgrade its rating.
By 0105 GMT on Tuesday, Golden Agri's shares were 2.7
percent lower at S$0.73 with over 22.3 million shares changing
hands, making it the most actively traded stock by value.
Golden Agri Resources said its fourth-quarter net profit
fell 36 percent to $748 million from a year ago, hurt by higher
fertiliser costs and export tax, as well as a fall in output of
palm oil products.
CIMB Research and OCBC Investment Research downgraded the
stock to neutral and hold, respectively, citing
weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.
"A more challenging operating environment in China offset
our short-term bullish view on crude palm oil prices," said CIMB
in a report.
OCBC Investment Research also cut its target price for
Golden Agri to S$0.77 from S$0.82.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)