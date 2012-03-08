SINGAPORE, March 8 Shares of Singapore
property and hotel company Fragrance Group rose as
much as 6.8 percent to a record on expectations the group's
proposed restructuring and spin-off of its hotel arm would boost
valuations, traders said.
By 10:12 a.m. (0212 GMT) on Thursday, Fragrance's shares
were up 4.1 percent at S$0.385 with 2.9 million shares traded,
1.4 times the average volume traded over the past 30 days. The
stock had jumped about 18 percent as of Wednesday's close.
In a statement on Thursday, Fragrance Group said the
restructuring exercise and proposed listing of its hotel arm
will enable the company to "unlock value for shareholders and
increase the overall financial capacity and flexibility to
strengthen the growth of its property business".
Company statement: link.reuters.com/kah96s
The group has formed an investment holding company, Global
Premium Hotels, to hold the hotel business for listing.
"The group is expected to hold more than 50 percent of the
issued and paid-up share capital of Global Premium Hotels
immediately post-listing," DBS Group Research said in a note.
(Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)