SINGAPORE Nov 29 Shares of Singapore-listed IEV Holdings, which provides engineering services, rose as much as 11 percent on Tuesday on expectations it will benefit from the listing of its unit, CNG Vietnam, on the Ho Chi Minh City stock exchange.

At 0240 GMT, shares of IEV were 7.9 percent higher at S$0.34 with more than 9.1 million shares changing hands. This was 1.1 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

IEV, which has a 20.5 percent stake in natural gas supplier CNG Vietnam, highlighted that CNG Vietnam's revenue in fiscal 2010 jumped 277 percent and surged 218 percent year-on-year for the first six months of 2011.

"CNG's listing has highlighted to investors the strong growth it can offer in Vietnam, which IEV will have exposure to," said a local trader.

IEV also said in a statement that the initial public offering of CNG Vietnam has "enhanced the value of the group's investment in CNG Vietnam."

The initial offer price per share of CNG Vietnam at 29,000 dong is three times the group's average historical cost of investment at 9,532 dong per share, it added. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)